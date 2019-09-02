Holder Winfield Associates Has Boosted Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed by $1.35 Million Its Stake

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 44,485 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 61,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,061 shares to 93,939 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

