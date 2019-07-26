Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Allstate (ALL) Position; Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake Held by Kellner Capital Llc

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,337 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, up from 144,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 991,614 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 129,713 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.13% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Gabelli & Inv Advisers has 0.78% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 86,569 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,839 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 372,215 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 43,500 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). State Street Corp owns 704,675 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 25,450 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.05% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Gamco Investors Et Al owns 45,265 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 10,484 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 11,921 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Inc has 2,375 shares. Iberiabank has 7,041 shares. Lafayette Invests stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cambridge Research Advsrs stated it has 63,498 shares. The Connecticut-based Benin Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.71% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rampart Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Vanguard Grp reported 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.03% or 9,069 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Riverhead Cap Ltd Com holds 0.34% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 89,618 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.26% or 61,166 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 2.61M shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 67,085 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

