Holder Wills Financial Group Increased Nike (NKE) Stake; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Price Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 967,245 shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atria Ltd Co accumulated 35,949 shares. Smithbridge Asset De holds 45,336 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 0.71% or 12,101 shares. Vision Mngmt stated it has 46,673 shares. First Merchants holds 6,003 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 179,580 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 8,990 shares. Barometer Cap invested in 5,100 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru Inc invested in 46,263 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt accumulated 72,391 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Umb National Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.36% or 138,314 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ameriprise Financial holds 6.35M shares. 4,517 are held by American Inc.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Announces 19th Annual Holiday Express Schedule; Kicks-off Fundraising to Help Kids in Need – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How I Use The Dividend Discount Model To Make Smart Investing Decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 10,696 shares. Ameritas has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Daiwa Securities Gru Inc, Japan-based fund reported 31,826 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 71,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 429,216 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 0.08% or 15,332 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Commerce has invested 0.11% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Jane Street Group Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 14,991 shares. Aperio Lc reported 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Country Club Tru Na stated it has 3,250 shares. Coastline holds 0.11% or 6,498 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.22% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 202,971 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Arizona State Retirement has 0.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).