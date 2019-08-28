Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Upped Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position; Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by $3.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 104,954 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 3.32 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Aviva Plc holds 283,639 shares. Panagora Asset has 755,229 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3,504 shares. 939,117 are held by Evercore Wealth Lc. North Star Mngmt Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.53% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 24,772 shares. Moreover, Sasco Capital Inc Ct has 2.37% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 15,661 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 215,161 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 358,774 shares or 0.17% of the stock. National Asset Inc reported 10,785 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser: Too Risky With Housing Rollover – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Finance Corp accumulated 122 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Bennicas & Assocs holds 50,100 shares. Valueact Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 29,200 shares. Da Davidson Company holds 16,141 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc owns 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 482,095 shares. 57,930 are held by Mason Street Advisors. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 5,150 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 5,860 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 10,296 shares.