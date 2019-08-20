Holder Whittier Trust Co Upped Assurant Com (AIZ) Stake; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Boosted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $406,088

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 8,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 43,591 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 34,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 3.04M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 193.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 7,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 2,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 243,698 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 33,742 shares to 16,846 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Finl Sector (IYF) by 5,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,631 shares to 6,880 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,082 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).