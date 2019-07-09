Holder Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding; As Antero Resources (AR) Market Valuation Declined, Warburg Pincus Has Cut Its Position

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 3.47M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,487 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, up from 274,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 3.82 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37 million for 33.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. $101,260 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M. 15,000 shares valued at $128,835 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

