Holder Westwood Global Investments Upped America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Stake; Rhumbline Advisers Position in Amer Finl Group Oh Com Stk (AFG) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39M, up from 17.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 3.62M shares traded or 50.94% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Amer Finl Group Inc Oh Com Stk (AFG) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 3,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 190,833 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, down from 194,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Amer Finl Group Inc Oh Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 266,515 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs Lp reported 5,719 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,048 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ww Asset has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 4,121 shares. 134,824 are held by Macquarie Gp Limited. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Wells Fargo Mn reported 791,053 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 2,854 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 36,122 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 14,187 shares to 148,775 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 276,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VEEV).