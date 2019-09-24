Holder Westwood Global Investments Increased Tenaris (TS) Stake; Indexiq Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Kimball Electronics (KE)

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 69.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 33,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The institutional investor held 81,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 48,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 60,439 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31M, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 2.83 million shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris announces the convening of General Shareholders Meeting to consider the delisting of its shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KE shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 14.71 million shares or 0.82% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Group owns 15,602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 67,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 26,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited owns 483,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 558 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 294 shares. The Illinois-based Css Il has invested 0.01% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 1,546 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

More notable recent Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Share Price Is Up 43% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.