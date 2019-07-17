Holder Westpac Banking Has Increased Aflac (AFL) Holding; Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Holding in Visa (V)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,241 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01B, up from 74,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 284,512 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Visa (V) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,218 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, up from 160,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.81. About 729,971 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,951 shares to 93,254 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,276 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million was made by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,000 shares to 86,041 shares, valued at $6.80B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,786 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings.