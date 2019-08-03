Holder Westover Capital Advisors Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,755 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 3,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.34M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 AI Stocks Up More Than 20% This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 12,216 shares to 5,396 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 28,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,158 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

