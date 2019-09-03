Holder Westover Capital Advisors Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Zuckerman Investment Group Maintains Stake in Scholastic (SCHL)

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 58,568 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 3.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Scholastic Earnings: SCHL Stock Sinks as Q3 Loss Wider Than Projected – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Scholastic and NiSource – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Scholastic Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SCHL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 1 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. 84,704 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 797 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). 7,145 were reported by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 223,943 shares. Franklin reported 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 42,990 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,922 shares. 21,441 were accumulated by American Intll Grp Inc. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 168 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.