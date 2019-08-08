Holder West Family Investments Has Upped Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stake; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Price Declined While Muzinich & Company Lifted by $355,300 Its Position

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 344,157 shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 1.11M shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) by 131,756 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 43,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,857 shares, and cut its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 20,102 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 1,018 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 500,000 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 158,745 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0% or 78,177 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Inc stated it has 0.28% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 6,100 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc reported 305,822 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).