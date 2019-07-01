Holder Wendell David Associates Raised Disney Walt (DIS) Stake; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Price Rose, Holder Sheffield Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,787 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 61,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 3.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 336,636 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 99,532 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Madison Incorporated owns 41,497 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com invested 3.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Llc owns 218,679 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7.25M shares. Profund Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Holdg Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 352,556 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,083 shares. The California-based Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has 8,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Comm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Samlyn Cap Limited Liability holds 799,190 shares. Brandes Investment Prtn LP reported 18,312 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 26,200 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Brown Advisory owns 122,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 2.00M shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 894 shares. Chicago Equity Lc reported 13,425 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Waddell & Reed Finance accumulated 11.46 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 61,762 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 927,392 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Starr International reported 3,408 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership accumulated 2.25 million shares.