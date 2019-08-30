Holder Welch & Forbes Boosted Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake; Scharf Investments Has Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $34.04 Million

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 133.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 124,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 217,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 2.50M shares traded or 113.44% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 324,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.53 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.36. About 3.13M shares traded or 45.05% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,985 shares to 319,349 shares, valued at $39.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,813 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.08M shares worth $49.19 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 495,142 are held by Proxima Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.77% or 431,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 86,751 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 64,614 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 226 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.87M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 35,204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 134,682 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 317 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 15,775 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Partners LP has invested 0.19% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eidelman Virant Capital invested 0.97% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pacifica Capital Invests Limited Co reported 48,570 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 16,740 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 44,360 shares. Indiana Trust And Mngmt Co accumulated 3,063 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 11,113 shares. Paloma Management Communications stated it has 54,488 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 18,762 were reported by Profund Advsrs Ltd Co. Keybank National Association Oh owns 1,934 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 26,451 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 41,032 shares. Atria Investments Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 354,124 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 21,355 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $136.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.