Holder Welch Capital Partners Has Raised Humana (HUM) Holding; As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Value Declined, Matthew 25 Management Upped by $2.17 Million Its Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 103,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 507,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 404,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 379,228 shares traded or 162.98% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI)

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 117.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 28,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 12,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 997,498 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp by 35,000 shares to 890,000 shares, valued at $22.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.