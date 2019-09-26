Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Upped Finisar (Put) (FNSR) Holding; John G Ullman & Associates Trimmed Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK) Stake by $637,264

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 39,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% . The institutional investor held 243,021 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, down from 282,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Elmira Savings Bank F S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 14,281 shares traded or 36.46% up from the average. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declined 24.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ESBK News: 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q Net $1.13M; 23/05/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Elmira Savings Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESBK); 10/04/2018 NY DPS: Governor Cuomo Announces Projects Funded Through Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative in Elmira; 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q EPS 34c

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Finisar Corp (Put) (FNSR) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finisar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500.

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Finisar (FNSR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq" on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq" published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Pre-Open Movers 09/23: (MNK) (PTE) (PSMT) Higher; (ABEO) (OSTK) (AKS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com" on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "NVR joining S&P 500; PSMT +1.3% as it joins SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha" published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "II-VI Incorporated Expands Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions Platforms with the Completion of the Finisar Acquisition – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 957,382 shares. 199,761 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 9.90 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 902,769 shares. Alpine Assoc Mgmt Inc invested 3.78% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Capstone Inv Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Capital invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Yakira Cap Management has invested 0.16% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 18,575 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 176,266 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Stifel Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 10,982 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 40,135 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 49 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 75,704 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 329,730 shares to 145,270 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 495,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,323 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 64,725 shares to 311,225 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA).