Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding; Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Lowered Position by $2.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 88,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,754 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 191,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 73,132 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 369,520 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 342,300 shares to 118,910 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,386 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $117,280 worth of stock. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18. Johns Raymond E Jr also bought $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. 25,000 shares were bought by Coretz Robert K., worth $501,250 on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.24 million for 24.57 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.