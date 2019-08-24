Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake; Hallmark Capital Management Holds Holding in A T & T (T)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 19,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 85,769 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 66,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na owns 11,693 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington Capital holds 2,500 shares. Avalon reported 15,000 shares. 16,419 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 814,789 were accumulated by Signature Est & Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com. 3,000 were accumulated by Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop Inc owns 56,836 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 2.91 million shares. 448,321 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pnc Financial Ser invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Allen Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.22% or 445,924 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 128,587 shares to 21,485 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 35,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,743 shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 0.8% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.21 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 699,738 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Maple Capital invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 17,603 are owned by Exchange Capital Management. Community Tru Inv Communications owns 633,549 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 24,422 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Terril Brothers, Missouri-based fund reported 53,200 shares. Cap Mngmt Corporation Va reported 1.82% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Howard Mngmt owns 21,184 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 17,819 shares. 85,470 were reported by Sequoia Advsrs. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,729 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF) by 14,691 shares to 19,383 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,822 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).