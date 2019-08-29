Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Sterling Bancorp (STL) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 146,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 452,549 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43B, down from 599,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 924,907 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,303 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 13,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.76M for 8.65 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp announces results for the first quarter of 2019; strong operating momentum with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.47 (as reported) and $0.50 (as adjusted), and significant progress in balance sheet transition strategy – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability owns 22,004 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com owns 16,551 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 363,920 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 19.25M shares. American Interest Group Incorporated holds 484,806 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 220,276 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0.1% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 648,527 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 19.97M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd invested in 0.06% or 82,540 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 595,890 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 659,956 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Second Curve Cap Ltd holds 3.28% or 231,200 shares. Hilton Cap Lc accumulated 2,240 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% or 93,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 50,320 shares to 521,365 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (UCI) by 191,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,474 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust Com invested in 2.37% or 21,661 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated has 2.72% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 43,347 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com has 16,276 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated has invested 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 1,884 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 4.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 671,812 are held by Hsbc Pcl. 21,000 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Barr E S & reported 1,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 110,023 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts has 293,816 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Seizert Prtnrs holds 1,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,517 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.42% or 382,304 shares.