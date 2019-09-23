Holder Wbi Investments Has Lifted Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Valley National Advisers Raised Its Stake

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 238.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 203,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 288,487 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 85,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 19.52M shares traded or 114.51% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 114.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 16,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 1.56M shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,280 shares to 52,967 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 15,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Opus Management Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 26,000 shares. Pinnacle Assocs, New York-based fund reported 7,712 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 229,102 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Meyer Handelman owns 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 11,500 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 2,866 shares. Ameriprise Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.44 million shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.06% or 49,712 shares. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 1.3% stake. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability reported 7,801 shares. Heritage Investors Management has 3,000 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.92% or 171,518 shares. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 76,892 shares. Stanley reported 10,138 shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBII) by 439,299 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $61.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr by 429,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).