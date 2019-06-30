Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Lifted Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Stake; Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in At&T (T) by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 221,559 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 33,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,701 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 178,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 40.77 million shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noah Holdings: Good Target For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Noah Holdings Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “The best first half for financial markets ever – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah: Q2 Was A Blip In A Positive Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 16,789 shares to 697,563 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,786 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 2.7% Return On Equity, Is The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Search Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Amazon Isn’t Coming After AT&T and Verizon – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.