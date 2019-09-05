Holder Walthausen & Company Has Boosted Twin Disc (TWIN) Stake; Hain Celestial Group Com (HAIN) Holder Pggm Investments Has Boosted Its Position by $11.11 Million

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc Com (HAIN) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 483,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.59 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 312,330 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 31,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.34% . The institutional investor held 185,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 154,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 25,973 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:DLR) by 65,000 shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $370.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (NYSE:BR) by 31,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,095 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4,985 shares to 64,223 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 12,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,263 shares, and cut its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO).