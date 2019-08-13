Holder Walthausen & Company Increased Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stake; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Annex Advisory Services Boosted Holding by $320,788

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 99,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 593,898 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 494,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 11.58M shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standex Int’l Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 16,090 shares to 104,900 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 37,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,550 shares, and cut its stake in Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEMKT:IEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 20,597 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 108 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Picton Mahoney Asset owns 0.05% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 88,600 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 232,742 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested in 0.03% or 85,716 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 0.02% stake. Stephens Investment Mgmt Lc owns 2.02 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Key (Cayman) Ltd, Bahamas-based fund reported 213,835 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co reported 121,178 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Regions holds 45,565 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 11,314 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.85M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart And Patten Communication Ltd Liability Com has 447,840 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 38,983 shares. Roundview Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 72,585 shares. Invesco holds 0.39% or 37.09M shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance Communications reported 803,000 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 0.04% or 6,706 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co stated it has 179,997 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 144,831 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund. Loudon Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 4.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,935 shares. Private Asset holds 340,087 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 340,445 shares. 55,054 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Limited. South State accumulated 207,432 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Gp LP reported 93 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,517 shares to 19,186 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,187 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

