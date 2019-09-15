Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; As Ameren (AEE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $55.44 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 739,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 351,150 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.38 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.12 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp accumulated 1.91% or 101,664 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 4,807 shares. Meridian Mgmt Company has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gotham Asset reported 0.16% stake. Wesbanco Commercial Bank stated it has 207,168 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Renaissance Gru Limited Company owns 204,221 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. New York-based Gabelli & Co Invest Advisers has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,737 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 63,554 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,172 shares. James Invest Rech has 140,623 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Barton Inv accumulated 6,179 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbia Asset Management invested in 88,604 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 5,500 shares to 113,300 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.42M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.