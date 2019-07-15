Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Increased Danaher (DHR) Position; South State Lifted Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1242.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 239,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,892 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, up from 19,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.11 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

South State Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 43,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 243,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 1.80M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 6,821 shares to 45,466 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 36,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,743 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Sa holds 5,500 shares. Cambridge reported 1.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 10,932 are owned by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc. The Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.85% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Merchants Corp has invested 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 40,707 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 30,880 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bokf Na invested in 0.12% or 96,079 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 32,828 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.92% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 931,501 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% or 7.19 million shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Ltd has invested 0.75% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Spf Beheer Bv invested in 3.29% or 1.52 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advsr invested in 9,254 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 112,819 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. 692,865 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Blume Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 485 shares. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 154,549 shares. Woodstock accumulated 4,830 shares. 850 were accumulated by Loeb. Cleararc Capital holds 9,667 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Co has 11,385 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 3.19 million shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.18% or 51,153 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.65% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Agf Invests America Inc invested 5.23% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 31,900 are owned by Creative Planning. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc has 42,702 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,776 shares to 154,815 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,430 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

