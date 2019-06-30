Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Raised Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Park National Lifted by $798,266 Its Holding

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 64,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,316 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, up from 89,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $137.31. About 1.19M shares traded or 21.07% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC)

Park National Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, up from 34,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $294.65. About 2.65 million shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,417 shares to 3,929 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,591 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 21,258 shares valued at $4.95 million were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

