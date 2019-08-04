Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Raised Berkley W R (WRB) Stake; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Weik Investment Services Has Lowered Its Holding

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 70,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 48,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 514,033 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.