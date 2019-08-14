Holder Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Sotheby’s (BID) Position; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Alpine Associates Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6.61M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 275,006 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Annual Meeting, One Summit; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 31/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Sets World Record For A Wine Sales Series; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 24/04/2018 – Hey, art collectors. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Limited Liability Co Il holds 1.50 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc reported 15,722 shares. 2.01M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Reilly Advsr reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nomura Holdg Inc reported 29.17M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. 1.46 million are owned by Long Pond Cap L P. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 21,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 32,977 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 239,419 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 5.97 million shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc owns 363,075 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 758,945 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 25,100 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 787,800 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $147.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99,175 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $382.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co. (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,435 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE).