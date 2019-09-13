Holder Violich Capital Management Has Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Carbonite (CARB) Position by $5.14 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 1.56 million shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,605 shares to 37,010 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,931 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 293,000 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 641,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 2,527 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 46,657 shares. Indaba Management Ltd Partnership holds 878,366 shares or 4.42% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Wellington Management Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 831,111 shares. 13,713 are owned by Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability. Nordea owns 170,403 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) invested in 354 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 27,233 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 9,989 shares. 39,900 are owned by Pdt Prtn Lc. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 56,973 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 20,825 shares. King Luther has invested 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).