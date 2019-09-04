Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Middleby (MIDD) Holding; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position as Valuation Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 1.20M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 622,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.94 million, up from 620,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.39. About 306,626 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 40,669 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 46,200 shares. Oz Mngmt LP invested in 1.04% or 4.00M shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 135,069 shares. First Personal holds 23 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 104,885 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,632 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ifrah Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 12,088 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 265 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22 million for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 562,164 shares to 863,786 shares, valued at $73.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.74M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,103 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 140,058 shares. The California-based World Invsts has invested 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 193,725 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. At Comml Bank invested in 0.26% or 16,229 shares. 290,882 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 69,845 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 17,576 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 4,192 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 197,129 shares. Moreover, Hills Commercial Bank & Com has 0.18% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 44,020 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 90,968 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio.