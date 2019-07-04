Holder Viking Global Investors LP Boosted Aon Plc (AON) Position; U S G (USG) Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.20 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 130,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 654,224 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68M, up from 523,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Shareholders Urging Them to Vote AGAINST All Four USG Director Nominees on GOLD Proxy Card Today; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ USG Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USG); 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 01/05/2018 – $USG board authorizes negotiations with Knauf KG regarding a potential sale of the company; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 401,342 shares to 374,627 shares, valued at $440.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

