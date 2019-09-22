Holder Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Philip Morris In (PM) Stake; Devon Energy (DVN) Shareholder Sasco Capital Raised Stake by $3.16 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris In (PM) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03M shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 112,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 955,692 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.26M, up from 842,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 7.96 million shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selway Asset Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 22,225 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.07% or 290,845 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 35,149 shares. Community Bancorp Na has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). South State Corporation accumulated 8,725 shares. Jnba Financial invested in 852 shares. Texas-based Holt Advsr Limited Co Dba Holt Prtnrs LP has invested 0.17% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Exane Derivatives accumulated 103,905 shares. Magnetar Fincl reported 25,984 shares. 8,388 are held by Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated New York stated it has 0.85% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. 193,634 are held by Retirement Of Alabama.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8,310 shares to 377,768 shares, valued at $31.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by 67,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,302 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Fincl invested in 5,872 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset invested in 6,219 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Star Invest has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 9,626 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.79% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.80M shares. Sol Cap reported 5,494 shares. Wallace Capital Management invested in 5,209 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bbr Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 13,374 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 371 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A has 0.58% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 41,161 shares. Fairfield Bush And Co has 1.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 41,705 shares. Godsey And Gibb holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,558 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd holds 17,653 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc owns 417,652 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 31,821 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 100,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 705,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI).

