Holder Vigilant Capital Management Increased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) Position; Minerva Advisors Stake in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Lifted by $665,180

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 11,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 341,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 5.56M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 3,079 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Minerva Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 0% or 128,517 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 432 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,543 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 115,768 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 9,198 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 8,480 shares. Needham Inv Limited Co holds 0.11% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 29,972 shares. Harbert Fund Incorporated accumulated 3.1% or 286,600 shares. Mill Road Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.66% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 9,257 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 3,321 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 77,257 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 143,590 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies DLH, SCYNEXIS, VSE, Tandy Leather Factory, Ecology and Environment, and Protective Insurance with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Week In Review: Medical Care Inflation – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CEO Gerard A. Gallagher III Leaves Ecology and Environment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chris Crane Elected EEI Chairman; Ben Fowke and Gerry Anderson Elected Vice Chairmen – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Provides Update on Status of Filings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 26,015 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,419 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).