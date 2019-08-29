Holder Victory Capital Management Has Lifted Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding; As Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Valuation Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut by $482,448 Its Stake

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 48,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 197,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.38 million, up from 149,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $255.98. About 173,373 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 6,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 42,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 487,057 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,423 shares to 31,910 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 17,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.02% or 5,180 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 34,529 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 23,257 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 591,420 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 28,433 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc reported 4,888 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 140 shares. 200 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru. Destination Wealth Management owns 1,000 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 5,193 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.11% or 131,519 shares. 6,323 were reported by Smith Moore & Co. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Co accumulated 8,440 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 128 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 8,744 shares to 29,203 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 103,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,351 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

