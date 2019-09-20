Holder Vestor Capital Has Upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 6,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 140,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.75 million, up from 134,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 5.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 63,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 5.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $566.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 247,273 shares to 2,741 shares, valued at $131,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 3,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotechnolog (IBB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Asset Strategies owns 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,840 shares. Argent has 2.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 197,746 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,030 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 22.93M shares or 1.15% of the stock. Moreover, Ww Invsts has 2.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Homrich Berg holds 0.16% or 27,501 shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb reported 0.05% stake. Massachusetts-based Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has invested 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Mngmt Corp owns 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,063 shares. The California-based Checchi Advisers Lc has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Invest Mangement invested in 0.22% or 8,575 shares. 13,605 were reported by Marietta Investment Prns Ltd Co. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 1.04% or 133,744 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 1.06% or 1.18M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 253,525 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,935 shares to 190,782 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,208 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).