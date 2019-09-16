Holder Verity Asset Management Raised American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Holding; As Epizyme (EPZM) Valuation Rose, Consonance Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $15.38 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74M, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 700,403 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.13% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 9.21 million shares traded or 38.75% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Amer Century Cos invested in 10,295 shares. Opaleye Management Inc holds 5.22% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 1.37 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Spark Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 32,192 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4.76 million are owned by Consonance Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 190,125 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 4 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Charles Schwab Inc, a California-based fund reported 459,308 shares. Harbourvest Partners Lc invested in 0.07% or 14,098 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 23,859 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.38% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.38M shares to 8.61 million shares, valued at $167.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 190,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

