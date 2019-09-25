Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) Boosted as Stock Declined

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 157,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 889,315 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.69 million, up from 731,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.68. About 5.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 183.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 1.90M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has 16,828 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,123 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kynikos Associates Ltd Partnership holds 39,488 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). E&G Advsr Lp stated it has 14,267 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 170,202 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 200 shares. 310 were accumulated by Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mason Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.20 million shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 0.06% or 11,541 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,561 shares.