Holder Venbio Select Advisor Lifted Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding; Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder Comerica Bank Has Upped Stake

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 3.50 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 45,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 506,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.97 million, up from 460,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 1.94 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 437,253 shares stake. Perkins Cap has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 13,325 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.38 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Td Asset holds 0.01% or 214,768 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.04% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 100,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 259,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Point Management Limited Liability stated it has 16,641 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc has 0.13% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2.48 million shares. Johnson holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.52% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Kazazian Asset Management Limited Company has 0.42% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 6,598 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.83 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne, worth $439,525. 37,530 shares valued at $644,373 were sold by Ketchum Steven B on Thursday, January 31.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 100,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

