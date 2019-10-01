Holder Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holding; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $5.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 30,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 688,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.36 million, down from 718,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $161.98. About 3.09 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 125,625 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 30/05/2018 – Fast lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano closes highway; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $126.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings.

