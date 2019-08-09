Holder Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Raised Diodes (DIOD) Stake by $595,000 as Stock Value Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 784,781 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 795.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The hedge fund held 19,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 316,272 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.68 million activity. LU KEH SHEW had sold 75,471 shares worth $2.93 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,087 shares to 2,537 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 34,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,021 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 16,251 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 63,055 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 101,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 744,297 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Co reported 0.31% stake. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). James Research reported 0.05% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). 16,535 were accumulated by Oak Assocs Oh. Qs Limited reported 82,913 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 11,261 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp invested in 110,769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 59,255 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Regions Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 7,948 shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 177,274 shares. 129,316 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 104,442 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 1.56 million shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 115 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 10,260 shares. Great Lakes Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). The New York-based Renaissance Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 216,774 shares. Moreover, Hanson Doremus has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.19% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 4,704 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company accumulated 175,506 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 0.19% stake.