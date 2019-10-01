Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Boosted Xilinx (XLNX) Position; Investment Management Of Virginia Continues to Hold Position in Fastenal Co. (FAST)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 54,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 174,392 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 119,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 4.55M shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 46,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 39,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 6.35M shares traded or 105.32% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10,297 shares to 188,037 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Bio Index Etf (IBB) by 19,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap City Trust Fl has 0.62% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 46,239 shares. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability holds 14,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 236,568 were reported by Of Virginia Va. Axa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Liberty Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.13% or 77,559 shares. 17,883 were reported by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Hightower Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Apg Asset Nv invested in 2.07 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jag Cap Management invested in 0.08% or 20,679 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3.79M shares. Proshare Ltd has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 2,500 are held by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Korea Investment holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 112,700 shares. 113,330 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance.

