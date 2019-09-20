Holder V3 Capital Management LP Has Raised Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Boosted by $2.16 Million as Stock Price Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 505,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.52M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 4.49M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 689,463 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CDMO, LPT among top premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Litt puts pressure on Liberty Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Appointment of Shawn Neuman as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Medical Office Tower in Center City Philadelphia for $99.25 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 541,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.