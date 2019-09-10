Holder Usca Ria Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; Land & Buildings Investment Management Increased Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $10.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 855,809 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 494.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 134,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 161,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 27,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 5.84 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF) by 2,552 shares to 10,363 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,869 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.44 million shares. Condor Capital owns 30,031 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 297,991 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 224,100 shares. Canal Insurance owns 220,000 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Bangor Bancorp has 28,685 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 15,241 were reported by Whitnell And. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0.55% or 108,141 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.23% or 21,892 shares. 72,139 were reported by Advantage. Baltimore holds 7,145 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 27,750 shares. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,100 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 26,094 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hikari Pwr reported 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 438,200 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.