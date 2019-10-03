Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Increased Hologic (HOLX) Position; As Block H & R (HRB) Market Valuation Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Raised by $4.73 Million Its Holding

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 107.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 163,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 314,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.20 million, up from 151,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 2.60 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 10,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 41,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 30,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 1.35 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 327 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Horizon Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Td Asset Mgmt owns 126,184 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 7,287 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 44,175 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd accumulated 4,258 shares. 165,601 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldg. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.93% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Advisory Ntwk Llc has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Brown Advisory owns 16,102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 10,227 shares. Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 196,195 shares to 131,102 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,177 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Finance holds 18,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Piedmont Invest reported 19,534 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 77,456 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has 19,583 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 2.13 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 24,254 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Synovus Fin Corp invested in 2,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 10,344 shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 231 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0.15% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 3.18M shares. 65,768 were reported by Bokf Na.

