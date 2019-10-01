Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Raised Deere & Co (DE) Stake; Alpha Windward Decreased Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $340,233

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 9,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 59,813 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, up from 50,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $165.5. About 2.28 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1,839 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 4,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 1.33 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11 million for 9.51 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,840 shares to 4,969 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Markel has invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 28,686 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.57% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 308,150 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Aperio Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.26% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Loomis Sayles Company Lp invested in 0% or 19,268 shares. Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.43% or 12,866 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.28% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.95% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 12,556 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 1.08M shares. Arbiter Partners invested in 4,994 shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,090 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.31% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,439 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Llc invested in 5,206 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fil has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Birch Hill Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,545 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 52,638 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 92,976 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute invested 2.38% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.66% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.08% or 85,128 shares in its portfolio. International Ltd Ca holds 0.35% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 8,951 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Marketfield Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 2.09% or 23,699 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.18% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

