Holder United American Securities Lifted Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Holds Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 180.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 5,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 559,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 97,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 643,627 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.92M, up from 546,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.55% or 20,416 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dumont & Blake Invest Llc invested in 1,841 shares. Capital Glob Investors invested in 4.20 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Spinnaker holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,279 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verity Asset Management accumulated 2,645 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 126,539 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 691,252 shares. 8.63 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.27% stake. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 6,527 shares. Annex Advisory Services Lc reported 2,021 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.04% or 3,904 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 56,102 shares to 371,176 shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 62,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Announces Innovative New Products And Services To Help Customers Grow And Succeed – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Shrug Off Softness In Edwards Lifesciences’ Heart Value Replacement System – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.