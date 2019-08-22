Holder United American Securities Has Upped Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position; Novo (NVO) Stock Declined While Folketrygdfondet Trimmed by $24.96 Million Its Holding

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1243.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 124,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 134,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 1.91M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 1.33M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, due to Menopause; 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Capital Mngmt stated it has 209,286 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,518 shares. Rothschild Inv Il has 7,705 shares. Benin Management has invested 0.95% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp stated it has 233,838 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Research And Management has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv has 0.64% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hong Kong-based Central Asset Invs And Mgmt Holdings (Hk) has invested 1.93% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Co stated it has 995,387 shares. 18,126 are owned by Apriem. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 484,033 shares. Polen Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Glovista Investments reported 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

