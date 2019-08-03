Holder Union Bankshares Has Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; As Nordstrom (JWN) Market Valuation Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $540,100

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 35,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 23,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 3.36M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Group Includes Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 59,874 shares to 227,201 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,345 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 2,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ftb accumulated 430 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Asset Mgmt One Co holds 69,824 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.15% or 9,462 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corp reported 213,466 shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.08% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,251 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability reported 47,050 shares. Wellington Llp invested in 400,223 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 80,078 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 116,026 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 14,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 395,168 shares.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom jumps 10% on report family exploring majority stake – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Second-quarter is going to be busy for IPOs, says NYSE president – CNBC” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pain Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2018.