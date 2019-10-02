Holder Ulysses Management Increased Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) Position; Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised Kroger Co (KR) Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 31,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 309,630 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, up from 278,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 4.17M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.05 million shares traded or 220.96% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 90,000 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $427.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mkp Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.2% or 228,000 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Virtu Fincl Lc has 20,913 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.06% stake. Swiss National Bank reported 933,888 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,133 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 243,859 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,131 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp owns 22,378 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Luxor Cap Grp Inc Ltd Partnership invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 260,396 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

