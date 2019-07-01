Holder Ulysses Management Has Upped Disney (Walt) (DIS) Holding; Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 234,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04 million, up from 229,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.36. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.57. About 235,036 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 18.76 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

